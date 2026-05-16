Sea Dogs Beat Yard Goats 2-1 in Extra Innings

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-19) took down the Hartford Yard Goats (17-19) 2-1 in extra innings on Friday night, their third straight win.

LHP Danny Coulombe, on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox, pitched a scoreless inning to open the game, allowing one hit while throwing just nine pitches. RHP John Holobetz followed that up with an excellent outing, allowing just one run on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched. Four Sea Dogs had multi-hit games, led by a three-hit night from Max Ferguson.

Both teams went scoreless through the first four innings before Portland broke through in the fifth. Nelly Taylor dove into second base and avoided a tag with an acrobatic swim move to record a double. Tyler McDonough drove him in with a single to left field, but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double.

Hartford answered in the sixth, as Bryant Betancourt tied the game on a solo home run.

After both teams came up empty in the ninth inning, the game headed to extras, with Ahbram Liendo standing aboard second base as the Sea Dogs' designated runner. Max Ferguson singled to advance Liendo to third, before a Nate Baez grounder brought him home to score, and the Sea Dogs took the lead back 2-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jimmy Obertop was the designated runner for the Yard Goats, and advanced to third on a Jose Torres sacrifice bunt. RHP Caleb Bolden struck out GJ Hill and forced Benny Montgomery into a 6-3 groundout on one pitch, closing out the win for Portland.

RHP Joe Vogatsky (1-1, 5.09 ERA) earned the win, holding Hartford scoreless through three innings with just one hit while striking out three. Bolden recorded his first save of the season. Victor Juarez (1-3, 1.42 ERA) took the loss, giving up one run on four hits and a walk in 3.0 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs and the Yard Goats are back in action tomorrow night, with RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 5.87 ERA) facing off against RHP Connor Staine (2-1, 5.47). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 pm.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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