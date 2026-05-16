Constant Offense and Stellar Pitching Leads Akron to 5-1 Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Four Akron pitchers combined to strike out 12 while the offense pounded out 10 hits in the Akron RubberDucks 5-1 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After the Baysox tied the game in the top of the fourth, the RubberDucks pulled ahead in the sixth. Nick Mitchell opened the inning with a walk before coming around to score on Christian Knapczyk's triple to the triangle in center. An errant throw back into the infield on the triple allowed Knapczyk to score and make it 3-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Khal Stephen was sharp on Friday night. The right-hander scattered six hits over five and a third innings allowing just one run (a solo home run in the fourth) while striking out four. Jay Driver struck out four over a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Guardians reliever Shawn Armstrong allowed a leadoff double to start his second rehab appearance before locking in to strand the runner at second in his scoreless inning of work. Sean Matson struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron got the offense going early on Friday thanks to a little two out magic in the first inning. Alfonsin Rosario laced a double into left before coming around to score on Wuilfredo Antunez's single up the middle to make it 1-0 Akron. After retaking the lead in the sixth, the RubberDucks added some insurance in the eighth. Alex Mooney singled and Jose Devers walked to put runners on first and second with no outs. After a groundout advanced both runners, Ralphy Velazquez lined a double to center to score both and make it 5-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

All nine Akron starters collected a hit in the game...Armstrong threw nine pitches (eight strikes) and topped out at 94 mph...Through two rehab appearances with Akron this week, Armstrong has worked two innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out three...Mitchell has picked up seven hits and scored three runs in the series... Jaison Chourio singled in the second for his first Double-A hit...Game Time: 2:26...Attendance: 3,846.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, May 16 at 6:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (2-2, 5.19 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-1, 5.79 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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