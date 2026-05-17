Ralphy's Big Game Helps RubberDucks Rally to Win 10-9

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Ralphy Velazquez's three-hit, two home run game paced the Akron RubberDucks comeback from down 8-0 to beat the Chesapeake Baysox 10-9 on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After chipping away for most of the afternoon, the RubberDucks looked to complete the comeback in the eighth. Jose Devers reached on an error before coming around to score on Jaison Chourio's RBI single. After Velazquez walked and Alfonsin Rosario singled to load the bases, Jake Fox worked a walk to bring Akron within a run. Jacob Cozart was hit by a pitch to tie the game. Christian Knapczyk lifted a sac-fly to right to score Rosario and put Akron ahead 10-9.

Mound Presence

The Baysox took advantage of early Akron mistakes in the first inning. Chesapeake worked four walks and took advantage of three Akron errors to jump ahead 8-0 after one. Caden Favors worked a third of an inning in his start allowing seven runs (five earned). Carter Rustad followed in the first and allowed a run but got the final two outs to strand a runner. Rustad worked a scoreless second inning to close his line at an inning and two thirds with a run allowed and one strikeout. Reid Johntson (three innings, four strikeouts) and Magnus Ellerts (two innings, five strikeouts) combined to toss five scoreless innings. Jay Driver allowed a run in the eighth. Sean Matson worked a scoreless ninth to earn his first Double-A save.

Duck Tales

Down 8-0 after one, the Akron offense started the comeback in the fourth. Velazquez opened the inning with a solo home run to the bullpens in right-center field. Later in the fourth, after back-to-back singles by Fox and Cozart put runners on the corners, Knapczyk grounded out to score Fox and make it 8-2 Baysox. The Ducks added two more in the fifth. Alex Mooney opened the inning with a solo home run to the FirstEnergy power alley. Later in the frame, Velazquez lined a double into left to score Devers to cut the Chesapeake lead in half at 8-4. Velazquez lined a solo home run off the batter's eye in center to open the seventh before back-to-back doubles by Fox and Cozart made it 8-6 Baysox.

Notebook

Overcoming the eight-run deficit marked the largest comeback win and second largest comeback in a game for the RubberDucks this season...Velazquez picked up his first multi-home run game of the season and his second three-hit game...Velazquez picked up a hit in all six games of the series (9-for-25) including six extra-base hits and eight RBI...Chourio's RBI single in the eighth was his first Double-A RBI...Devers' three-hit game is his first of the season, he finished the series with seven hits and has 13 hits in 11 games against the Baysox...Game Time: 3:11...Attendance: 3,719.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before hitting the road to Harrisburg to begin a six-game series against the Senators at FNB Field on Tuesday, May 19 at 11:05 a.m. The RubberDucks will return to 7 17 Credit Union Park to start a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:05 a.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.