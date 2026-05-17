Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 17 at Altoona

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (20-18) @ Altoona Curve (15-23)

Game #39

Sunday, May 17, 6:00 p.m. - PNG Field

LH Jackson Kent (1-1) vs RH Jared Jones (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) play the final game of their seven-game series this week at PNG Field. The Sens took the opening weekend series three games to none, but the Curve took the second series three games to two. The teams now don't meet again until September.

LAST GAME: The Curve walked-off the Senators Saturday night 6-5 on Ivan Brethowr's triple off the centerfield wall. Harrisburg had taken a 1-0 lead with a run in the first. OF Leandro Pineda doubled home INF Seaver King. Then Altoona scored a run in the first and each the third through sixth innings. RHP Davian Garcia left after just 2.2 innings, allowing two runs. RHP Sandy Gaston allowed a run in 1.2 innings. LHP Jared Simpson allowed two runs, one earned, in 1.1 framed. Then, trailing 5-1 in the top of the seventh, INF Cayden Wallace hit a game-tying grand slam with one out. The first Sens slam of the season. RHP Erick Mejia added two scoreless innings of relief before the Curve walked off the game against LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-2). Harrisburg had the go-ahead run in scoring position to end each the eighth and ninth innings.

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Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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