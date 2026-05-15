Senators and Curve Split Doubleheader Thursday Night

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - On a cold, grey day in Altoona, both teams had difficulty heating up their offenses. Harrisburg took game one of the doubleheader 3-1. Altoona responded with a 2-0 shutout win in game two.

It is the second time the Curve have blanked the Sens this series.

In game one, RHP Kyle Luckham (W, 3-2) pitched well. The veteran right-hander scattered seven hits and three walks to allow just one run in 5.2 innings. Luckham stranded the bases loaded in both the first and second innings.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the third on a Seaver King RBI base hit and a Cayden Wallace RBI sac fly.

King extends his hitting streak to eleven games; his on-base streak to start the season extends to 32 games.

Later, leading 2-1 in the seventh, Wallace hit a two-out solo homer to push the lead to 3-1. It was Wallace's team-leading eighth home run of the season.

RHP Robert Cranz (S, 1) earned the save in his second Senators appearance, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Harrisburg stranded eleven Altoona runners on base in the game.

Game two was quiet for both sides. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc started with four scoreless innings. RHP Thomas Schultz added two scoreless innings across the fifth and sixth.

Meanwhile, the Senators tallied seven hits and two walks but couldn't score. Harrisburg left men on first and second in the fourth.

LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-1) made his Senators debut and surrendered a two-run homer to the Curve's Titus Dumitru, giving Altoona a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, the Sens put the tying run on base with nobody out and had the bases loaded with two out but left empty handed against RHP Emmanuel Chapman.

Game five of this series comes at 6:00 p.m. Friday night. LHP Alex Clemmey (1-1) has the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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