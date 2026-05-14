RubberDucks Baseball Returns to Rock Entertainment Sports Network May 15

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The action of Akron RubberDucks baseball is coming to over-the-air and cable platforms this spring and summer, as Rock Entertainment Sports Network will broadcast 15 games featuring Cleveland Guardians prospects from 7 17 Credit Union Park during the 2026 Eastern League season, beginning with Friday, May 15, against the Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles Double-A).

Viewers can find Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) on these channels:

Cleveland, Akron, Canton

Over-The-Air: 22.1

Spectrum: 979

Great Wave: 901

Buckeye Broadband: 119

Cox: 97

Columbus

Over-The-Air: 17.1

Spectrum: 985

Cincinnati

Over-The-Air: 19.3

Spectrum: 999

altafiber: 253

All game broadcasts will carry a simulcast of the NewsRadio 640 WHLO broadcast presented by 7 17 Credit Union. Play-by-play will be called by RubberDucks broadcasters Jim Clark and Marco LaNave from the Audio-Technica Broadcast Booth. Viewers will see 7 17 Credit Union Park host promotional highlights such as the annual Education Day May 26, the "Just a Kid from Akron" I Promise Night with a LeBron James x I Promise School Bobblehead May 30, Independence Day Eve July 3, Big Splash Day July 21, the rebrand to the Akron Cream Stick Donuts July 24-25, and the annual Akron Children's Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration Night Aug. 7.

"We are excited to partner with Rock Entertainment Sports Network to welcome viewers across the region to experience RubberDucks baseball," said RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander. "With Jim Clark and Marco LaNave narrating the action of exciting Cleveland Guardians prospects, and the sights and sounds of some of the most electric nights on our promotional calendar, viewers will see true highlights of what 7 17 Credit Union Park offers all spring and summer."

"Partnering with the Akron RubberDucks aligns perfectly with our vision and commitment to elevating local sports and ensuring fans across Ohio have unparalleled access to the games and teams they love," noted Mike Conley, President of Rock Entertainment Sports Network. "The RubberDucks represent the next generation of baseball in our region, and we're looking forward to showcasing their talent, energy and connection to the community through broadcasts that bring fans closer to the team."

The full schedule of 15 games that will air on RESN are below (subject to change). Broadcast coverage from 7 17 Credit Union Park will begin at the top of the hour of each scheduled first pitch.

Day Date Start Time (Local) Opponent

Friday May 15, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Chesapeake Baysox

Saturday May 16, 2026 6:05 p.m. EDT Chesapeake Baysox

Tuesday May 26, 2026 11:05 a.m. EDT Richmond Flying Squirrels

Friday May 29, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Richmond Flying Squirrels

Saturday May 30, 2026 7:05 p.m. EDT Richmond Flying Squirrels

Friday July 3, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Erie SeaWolves

Friday July 10, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Chesapeake Baysox

Saturday July 11, 2026 7:05 p.m. EDT Chesapeake Baysox

Tuesday July 21, 2026 12:05 p.m. EDT Altoona Curve

Friday July 24, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Altoona Curve

Saturday July 25, 2026 7:05 p.m. EDT Altoona Curve

Friday August 7, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Somerset Patriots

Saturday August 8, 2026 7:05 p.m. EDT Somerset Patriots

Friday August 21, 2026 7:17 p.m. EDT Harrisburg Senators

Saturday September 5, 2026 6:05 p.m. EDT Richmond Flying Squirrels

The full RubberDucks promotional schedule is at https://www.milb.com/akron/tickets/promotions.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network (Rock Sports) serves as the home for the American Hockey League 2015-2016 Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Cleveland Charge, original programming for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters and Charge, the Frontier League Lake Erie Crushers, college football and Ohio high school sports. The network debuted its first live sports program in August 2024 and has since produced live broadcasts across high school, college and professional sports. More information is at watchrocksports.com.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.