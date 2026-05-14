Benjamin's Big Night Boosts Ducks over Baysox 5-3
Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Juan Benjamin's eighth inning RBI double capped a four-hit night and led the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-3 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Tied since the fourth inning, the RubberDucks finally looked to pull away in the bottom of the eighth. Jake Fox opened the inning with a walk. Benjamin followed with a line drive down the left field line to score Fox and make it 4-3 Akron. Alex Mooney scored Benjamin a couple of pitches later with a single up the middle to make it 5-3 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Dylan DeLucia worked around traffic on the bases most of the night. The Akron right-hander allowed at least two hits in the two of the first three innings. The Baysox finally broke through against DeLucia in the fourth with back-to-back singles, an RBI triple and a sac-fly. In total, the RubberDucks starting pitcher tossed four innings allowing three runs while striking out three. Adam Tulloch and Reid Johnston each tossed two scoreless innings out of the pen. Jay Driver struck out two in a perfect ninth to close out the win.
Duck Tales
Akron originally jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. Fox worked a two-out walk to keep the inning alive. Benjamin lined a double to put runners on second and third. Mooney then reached on an error that brought both home to make it 2-0 Akron. Jose Devers followed with a single up the middle to plate Mooney and put the Ducks ahead 3-0.
Notebook
The win for Johnston is his first on the mound since September 5, 2023 with Lake County...Benjamin's four-hit night snapped a 0-for-16 stretch...Devers' single in the second snapped a 0-for-18 stretch...Mooney stole second base in the second to give him a team-high 10 steals on the season...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 1,809.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, May 14 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 7.56 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Late Runs Lead to Wednesday Night Baysox Loss in Akron - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Come Back to Win 9-6 over Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Benjamin's Big Night Boosts Ducks over Baysox 5-3 - Akron RubberDucks
- Messina Homers in Yard Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightin Phils Drop Game One on Wednesday Morning; Second Game Postponed to Friday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Delgado's Big Day Not Enough on Wednesday - Altoona Curve
- Senators Offense Responds to Last Night's Shutout, Beats Curve 9-4 - Harrisburg Senators
- Late-Inning Rally Comes up Short in 6-5 Loss to Richmond - Erie SeaWolves
- Cobb's Crush Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- Squirrels Hold off SeaWolves for 6-5 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Binghamton Uses the Long Ball to Edge Somerset at TD Bank Ballpark - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- May 13, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 13 at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Benjamin's Big Night Boosts Ducks over Baysox 5-3
- Mitchell Mashes Three Hits in 6-3 Akron Win
- Cleveland Guardians Shawn Armstrong to Rehab Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park
- RubberDucks Lose 6-0 Road Trip Finale in Richmond
- RubberDucks Break out Bats to Snap Skid in Richmond, 12-5