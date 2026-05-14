Benjamin's Big Night Boosts Ducks over Baysox 5-3

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Juan Benjamin's eighth inning RBI double capped a four-hit night and led the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-3 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Tied since the fourth inning, the RubberDucks finally looked to pull away in the bottom of the eighth. Jake Fox opened the inning with a walk. Benjamin followed with a line drive down the left field line to score Fox and make it 4-3 Akron. Alex Mooney scored Benjamin a couple of pitches later with a single up the middle to make it 5-3 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia worked around traffic on the bases most of the night. The Akron right-hander allowed at least two hits in the two of the first three innings. The Baysox finally broke through against DeLucia in the fourth with back-to-back singles, an RBI triple and a sac-fly. In total, the RubberDucks starting pitcher tossed four innings allowing three runs while striking out three. Adam Tulloch and Reid Johnston each tossed two scoreless innings out of the pen. Jay Driver struck out two in a perfect ninth to close out the win.

Duck Tales

Akron originally jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. Fox worked a two-out walk to keep the inning alive. Benjamin lined a double to put runners on second and third. Mooney then reached on an error that brought both home to make it 2-0 Akron. Jose Devers followed with a single up the middle to plate Mooney and put the Ducks ahead 3-0.

Notebook

The win for Johnston is his first on the mound since September 5, 2023 with Lake County...Benjamin's four-hit night snapped a 0-for-16 stretch...Devers' single in the second snapped a 0-for-18 stretch...Mooney stole second base in the second to give him a team-high 10 steals on the season...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 1,809.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, May 14 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 7.56 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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