Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 13 at Altoona

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (18-15) @ Altoona Curve (12-21)

Game #34

Wednesday, May 13, 11:00 a.m. - PNG Field

LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1) vs RH Josh Loeschorn (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) play the second game of their seven-game series this week at PNG Field. The Sens took the opening weekend series three games to none, but the Curve took the second series three games to two. The teams now don't meet again until September.

LAST GAME: The Curve blanked the Senators 1-0 last night, issuing Harrisburg its first shutout loss of the season. LHP Jackson Kent was the highlight of the night. Kent went seven innings, a Senators season-high, allowing three hits, two walks and one run on Duce Gourson's home run in the fifth. The lefty racked up a Double-A career-high eight strikeouts. Harrisburg out-hit Altoona six-to-five, but the Sens never managed more than one baserunner in any inning. INF Seaver King went three-for-four, continuing his hot play. INF Kervin Pichardo, OF Sam Petersen and C Caleb Lomavita added the other three hits. RHP Robert Cranz, in his Senators debut, pitched a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.

TRENDING: INF Seaver King is riding a nine-game hitting streak in which he's 17-for-40 (.425) with a home run, triple, four doubles, two RBIs and seven runs scored. Over his last 20 games, King is batting .353 with a 1.020 OPS. Remarkably, the shortstop has reached base in every game he's played this season (30 total). OF Sam Petersen, over his last eight games, is 10-for-29 (.344) with a homer, triple, four doubles, nine RBIs and five runs scored.

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Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 13 at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators

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