Curve Blank Senators, Take Series Opener 1-0

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Curve shut out the Senators Tuesday night, winning 1-0. It's the first time Harrisburg has been held scoreless this season.

LHP Jackson Kent (L, 1-1) pitched well despite the losing decision. He tossed seven innings, a season-high for Senators pitching, allowing the one run on a Duce Gourson solo shot in the fifth.

Kent scatted three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The eight punchouts are a Double-A career-high for the left hander.

Major League rehabbing Jared Jones shut down Sens bats for the first four innings. Matt Ager blanked Harrisburg four the next four frames.

The Senators never put more than one man on base in any inning tonight. The lineup totaled six hits.

Seaver King went three-for-four in the loss. Kervin Pichardo, Caleb Lomavita and Sam Petersen each added one hit.

RHP Robert Cranz followed Kent for his Senators debut. He pitched a scoreless eighth and struck out one.

The game took only one hour and 58 minutes.

Game two of this seven-game series comes tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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