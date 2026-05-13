Benny Goes Boom in Yard Goats Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Outfielder Benny Montgomery crushed a walk off home run as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-6 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Mongomery's solo shot landed in the second deck in right field, helping the Yard Goats to a season-high fifth straight win. The Yard Goats trailed 6-4 in the eighth inning, and tied the game on a wild pitch and base loaded walk. Hartford relievers pitched 4.1 innings and allowed just one run.

The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton, including a three-run homer by Johanfran Garcia and a solo shot by Marvin Alcantra.

The Yard Goats scored the next three runs to make it 4-3 against Sea Dogs starter Hayden Mullins. Aiden Longwell stole home in the second inning, Cole Messina had an RBI hit, and Andy Perez scored on a wild pitch.

Portland made it a 5-3 game on Will Turner's solo homer in the fifth inning. However, the Yard Goats made it 5-4 on Bryant Betancourt's single in the sixth, scoring Andy Perez.

Trailing 6-4 in the eighth inning, the Yard Goats scored a pair of runs to tie the game. Andy Perez cracked a one out double, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch. Portland relievers walked four batters in the inning, including a bases loaded walk to Zach Kokoska to tie the game at 6-6.

GJ Hill led off the ninth inning with a walk but was thrown out trying to steal second base. Benny Montomery followed with a game winning home run over the right field fence.

The Yard Goats continue their six games series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate on Wednesday at 7:10 PM. Los Chivos de Hartford will host a Dominican Republic celebration! RHP Elberson Castellano will take the mound for Hartford and RHP Gage Ziegler will pitch for Portland. The game will be streamed on Milb.tv, Bally Live, and broadcasted on the free Audacy app.

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WP- Austin Smith (1-0)

LP- Caleb Bolden (1-1)







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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