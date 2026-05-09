Yard Goats Postponed on Road

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







This afternoon's Hartford @ Binghamton game scheduled for 1 p.m. was postponed due to rain. This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 10. Two 7-inning games.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.