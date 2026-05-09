Yard Goats Postponed on Road
Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
This afternoon's Hartford @ Binghamton game scheduled for 1 p.m. was postponed due to rain. This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 10. Two 7-inning games.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026
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