Early Runs Prevail as Patriots Fall to Fightin Phils on Saturday

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost 5-1 to the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday night.

Somerset's pitching staff notched 11 strikeouts for the second consecutive game. That included retiring 15 straight batters across the third through eighth innings.

Somerset's 63 hits through the first five games of the series are the most in franchise history.

Somerset snapped its 14-game streak with a HR and franchise record 12-game streak with multiple home runs. Somerset's 12-game multi-HR streak was the longest in Minor League Baseball dating back to at least 2005. No MLB team has ever recorded multiple homers in 12 straight games.

LHP Kyle Carr (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) struck out a career-high eight batters for the third time. It was the first time Carr reached that mark since 7/9/25 vs. Asheville. Carr retired the last 10 batters he saw, including striking out the side in the sixth inning and punching out four of the last five hitters he faced.

Across his last two outings, Carr has tallied a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 0.222 BAA with 15 K to just 1 BB in 12.0 IP. He leads Somerset's pitching staff with 34 strikeouts and 28.0 innings of work this season.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the seventh inning, retiring Dylan Campbell and Jordan Dissin on 99.4 mph and 99.6 mph fastballs. Reyzleman has struck out 47.2% of the hitters he's faced this season, logging 25 strikeouts to 4 BB in 13.2 IP.

LF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4) extended his team-leading hit streak to a career-high 14 games. It's the longest hit streak by a Patriot this season. Castillo's 14-game hit streak is the longest active streak in the Eastern League. It is the third-longest single-season hit streak in team history and the longest by a Patriot since Elijah Dunham had a franchise record 17-game hit streak 6/20/24 to 7/10/24.

Through 14 games this season, Castillo is slashing .370/.469/.481 and has reached in 30-of-64 plate appearances. Dating back to last season, Castillo has a hit in 16 straight games with Somerset.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, 2B, R) extended his hit streak to a career-high 11 games. During his 11-game hit streak, he's slashing .488/.551/.977 with six HR, 16 RBI, nine XBH and seven multi-hit games.

Among Yankees farmhands, Hardman ranks second in SLG (.645) and OPS (1.042), is tied for second with eight doubles and ranks tied for third with 17 XBH. Over his last 13 games, he's raised his batting average from .200 to .318 and OPS from .727 to 1.042.

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Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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