Squirrels Fall to 'Ducks, 12-5, Saturday Night

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 12-5, on Saturday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (24-7) lost for the second time at CarMax Park this season and were handed their most lopsided defeat of the year by the RubberDucks (17-15).

In the bottom of the first, Scott Bandura led off with a single and Parks Harber followed with a two-run homer, his first at Double-A, for a 2-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

The RubberDucks closed the score to 2-1 in the top of the second with a solo home run by Wuilfredo Antunez. In the top of the third, Alfonsin Rosario hit a three-run homer against Greg Farone (Loss, 0-3) to give Akron a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the third, Alex Mooney singled in a run and Jose Devers plated a run with a groundout to extend Akron's lead to 6-2.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth. Diego Velasquez brought in a run with a groundout and Bandura hit a two-run single against RubberDucks starter Khal Stephen (Win, 2-2).

Akron added four runs in the top of the sixth. Christian Knapczyk brought in a run on a groundout, a run scored on an error, Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI single and a crossed home on another error to open a 10-5 Akron lead. Lipscomb hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring for the night.

Of Richmond's seven losses this season, this was the second by more than one run. It snapped the Flying Squirrels' eight-game home winning streak and their four-game win streak overall.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Lefty Joe Whitman (3-1, 4.76) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron lefty Josh Hartle (2-1, 5.52). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Fans can celebrate Mother's Day at CarMax Park on Sunday afternoon and the team will be wearing their new Nutasha-themed uniforms. It is also Disability Inclusion Day presented by Friendship Circle of VA. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases postgame. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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