Saturday's Binghamton Rumble Ponies Game vs. Hartford Yard Goats Postponed

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Sunday, May 10, with the first game getting underway at noon. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at Mirabito Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

The 2025 Eastern League Championship Replica Ring giveaway (first 1,500 fans) has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 28, when the Rumble Ponies face the Portland Sea Dogs at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Season tickets, Ballpark Passes, Flex Tickets, and Individual Game Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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