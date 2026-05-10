Senators Snap Losing Streak, Walk off SeaWolves 6-5

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators blew the save opportunity in the top of the ninth of Saturday night's game, but Cortland Lawson homered in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Senators to a win Saturday night, 6-5. It's Harrisburg's first win of the series.

Erie fought to extend its nine-game winning streak. Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, Andrew Jenkins singled home Justice Bigbie to tie the game off RHP Erick Mejia (W, 1-0) (BS, 1).

But then Lawson lined a 2-1 fastball into the Ollie's Cheap Seats for his third home run of the season and second walk-off hit of the year. Lawson walked off the Akron RubberDucks back on April 7. Lawson went 3-for-5 with the home run.

The Senators initially trailed the SeaWolves 3-0 in the third. Erie scored three runs, two earned, against LHP Alex Clemmey in 3.1 innings. He walked five and struck out five.

Then the Sens plated three in the bottom of the third on Sam Petersen 's two-out RBI base hit and Max Romero Jr. 's two-RBI base hit.

Harrisburg took the lead in the fifth on another two-out RBI hit from Max Romero.

The SeaWolves responded by tying the game in the sixth, but the Senators hit right back to re-take the lead in the bottom of the inning on Cayden Wallace 's two-out triple that scored Elijah Nunez.

Over the middle innings, RHP Connor Van Scoyoc allowed one run in 3.1 innings of work. He struck out four.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. added 1.1 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Senators improve to 17-14 with the win; the SeaWolves are 17-15.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. With RHP Davian Garcia (1-3) scheduled to make his second start of the series.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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