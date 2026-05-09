May 9, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH On Tuesday, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April. Throughout the month, Arias batted .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Since at least 2005, Arias' .375 batting average is second only to 2014 Mookie Betts' .430 average among Sea Dogs with 20 or more games played in April. Arias' Eight April home runs and .764 slugging % are both franchise records. John Roskos previously held the home run mark with seven in April of 1997, and César Crespo set the previous slugging % record of .730 in April of 2000.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs hit a season-high five home runs in last night's contest, including Brooks Brannon's first career two-home run game. The Sea Dogs last hit five home runs in a game on July 7, 2022 in a 16-1 blowout win over Binghampton. The Sea Dogs' 38 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (60) and Reading (46). Portland has ten multi-home run games this season, and have scored 46% of their total runs via the long ball (64/138).

KEEPING THE STREAKS Miguel Bleis has a hit in his last four straight games. Ahbram Liendo, Nate Baez, and Nelly Taylor have also reached base in the last four games.Franklin Arias leads the team in on base streaks, having reached in his last six games in a row. Arias has been intentionally walked twice in this series already.

EXTRA INNINGS ARMS The Sea Dogs have reached extra innings in their last two consecutive games, and have been forced to pitch position players in tie-game situations both nights. Multiple Sea Dogs relievers have been called up to Triple-A Worcester this week before being reassigned to the Sea Dogs, leaving the bullpen short on arms. With pitch count and rest day limitations, the Sea Dogs were clean out of pitchers by the time they reached those high-leverage situations, leading to losses on both nights.

THEME WEEKEND The Sea Dogs will be wearing specially licensed jerseys for "Paw Patrol Day" at the ballpark. The jerseys will be signed by players and auctioned off following the game, with proceeds benefitting the Portland Fire Fighters Local 740 Cancer Fund.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 9, 2018 - Mike Shawaryn tossed seven scoreless on just three hits and fanned eight, leading Portland to a 7-1 win at New Hampshire. Josh Ockimey and Cole Sturgeon each homered.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (NR), promoted to Portland on Tuesday, will make his AA debut today. Eyanson, the Red Sox' no.8 prospect according to MLB.com, earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April for his work opening the season with the Red Sox' High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. Eyanson recorded a 0.54 ERA in four April starts, allowing one run on six hits over 16.2 innings, with 27 strikeouts and no walks. Overall, Eyanson made five starts for Greenville to the tune of a 0.44 ERA, allowing seven hits and one run with 34 strikeouts in 20.1 innings of work.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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