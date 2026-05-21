Sea Dogs Strike out 20 Batters in 1-0 Win

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-21) pitching staff put on a show in a 1-0 win against the Reading Fightin' Phils (20-22) on Thursday afternoon, dealing a nine-inning franchise record 20 strikeouts in front of a lively Education Day crowd.

RHP Blake Wehunt recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts in a season-high outing of 5.0 innings pitched. RHP Patrick Halligan, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, was first out of the bullpen for the Sea Dogs, recording six strikeouts- one for every out- in two innings pitched. RHP Cooper Adams closed out the day with three strikeouts of his own.

The winning run for Portland crossed the plate in the third inning. Will Turner took a pitch to the leg to reach base with no outs. Turner and Marvin Alcantara executed a hit-and-run, as Alcantara's liner to right field put runners on the corners. Nate Baez bounced a grounder up the middle of the infield, and Turner came home to score on the fielder's choice.

Wehunt (1-2, 4.32 ERA) earned the win, holding Reading scoreless on four hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

RHP Luke Russo (5-2, 4.08 ERA) shouldered the losing decision, giving up the winning run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight batters through 5.0 innings. Adams recorded his third save of the season.

Portland and Reading are back at it tomorrow evening at 6:00 pm, with RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 4.83 ERA) scheduled to face RHP Gage Wood, making his Double-A debut.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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