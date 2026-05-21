Baysox Bash Four Homers in Wednesday Night Win over Patriots

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, claimed a wild Wednesday night affair with the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a 12-8 final.

Wednesday's 3-hour, 43-minute marathon began with a 21-minute delay to its start. Chesapeake (17-23) blasted four home runs and drew 12 walks in a clinic of power and patience at the plate. Aron Estrada helped pave the way for the Baysox with a team-best four RBI, while Thomas Sosa reached base five times in the contest.

Somerset flexed its muscles early. A first-inning, bases-clearing double from Coby Morales opened the scoring 3-0 in the Patriots favor, as Baysox right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown was lifted after 34 pitches and two outs recorded in the frame.

Chesapeake responded with a solo homer from Ethan Anderson in the bottom of the first. It was Groundhog Day for Anderson, who also homered in the first inning on Tuesday night, and has now homered three times in the first two games of the series. His team-leading eighth round-tripper made it a 3-1 deficit.

The Patriots scored a run in the top of the second to regain their three-run lead. The 4-1 scoreline held until the bottom of the third. With one out, Somerset righty Cade Smith walked three-consecutive batters and then committed a throwing error on a ground ball back to the mound from Estrada that helped the Baysox clear the bags and tie the game at four. Frederick Bencosme 's RBI single soon followed to give Chesapeake its first lead of the night.

Somerset had another answer in the top of the fourth on a three-run, opposite-field homer from Tyler Hardman that reestablished the Patriots lead at 7-5. The Baysox made sure the pendulum swung back in their favor for good in the bottom half. After an RBI double from Sosa made it a one-run game earlier in the frame, Estrada demolished a three-run homer to right field against Patriots' right-hander Chris Veach (L, 0-1), granting Chesapeake a 9-7 edge.

Right-hander Cohen Achen entered with some traffic in the top of the fifth for Chesapeake. Achen would allow a bases-loaded single to allow an inherited runner to score and make it a one-run game again, but the tying run would be gunned down at the plate to end the frame with the lead intact. Achen (W, 2-0) went on to toss an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief to calm the waters for the Baysox.

The home run barrage continued into the bottom of the fifth, when Carter Youg launched his fourth long ball of the season to regain a two-run edge. In the sixth, it was Tavian Josenberger 's turn to get in on the action. His second home run of the season was a two-run shot down the right-field line for the final scoring of the evening.

Right-hander Ben Vespi was next out of the Baysox bullpen, recording five outs without allowing a run. With two outs in the eighth inning, Chesapeake was out of available rostered pitching and turned to position player Fernando Peguero for the final four outs of the contest. In his second-career outing on the mound, Peguero went an inning and a third scoreless to help seal a second-consecutive Baysox victory.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Somerset on Thursday night. Right-hander Evan Yates (1-2, 5.34 ERA) takes the hill for the Baysox against Patriots left-hander Xavier Rivas (2-2, 4.94 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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