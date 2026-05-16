Baysox Suffer Friday Night Defeat to RubberDucks
Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their Friday night contest with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 5-1 final.
Chesapeake (14-22) got their lone run on a fourth-inning solo homer from Thomas Sosa. The solo shot was Sosa's third homer of the season and went out to the deepest part of right-center field. The long ball responded to an early first inning run to tie the game.
Sosa also doubled off Guardians' rehabbing right-hander Shawn Armstrong in the eighth inning for his seventh multi-hit game of the season.
The Baysox also got three hits from Aron Estrada on Friday, all singles. Friday was Estrada's second three-hit game of the season and third overall at Double-A. Since his first three-hit game of the season on April 28, Estrada is hitting .373 with a .918 OPS.
Akron's first inning run was the only surrendered by right-handed starter Evan Yates (L, 1-2) until the sixth inning. A leadoff walk was followed up by an RBI triple from RubberDucks third baseman Christian Knapczyk to restore Akron's lead. A throwing error on the play also allowed Knapczyk to score to make it a 3-1 game. Right-handed reliever Alex Pham kept Akron in check for the remainder of the sixth and seventh innings, posting an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief.
Then, in the eighth, the RubberDucks added two more on a two-run double from Ralphy Velazquez.
Chesapeake was kept off the board by the Akron bullpen on Friday, with three RubberDucks relievers combining for the final three and two-thirds, including an inning and two-thirds scoreless from right-hander Jay Driver (W, 2-0).
Chesapeake looks to snap it's six-game skid on Saturday night in Akron. Right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-1, 5.79 ERA) takes the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks lefty Josh Hartle (2-2, 5.19 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from 7 17 Credit Union Park.
The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 19, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
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