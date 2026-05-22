Yates Posts Strong Start, But Baysox Fall to Patriots Via Late Homer on Thursday Night

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell short against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a 2-1 loss on Thursday night.

Chesapeake (17-24) dropped a narrow decision with late drama after loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Somerset right-hander Kelly Austin (S, 1) induced a Baysox flyout and lineout consecutively to end the game.

Before Somerset led late, Chesapeake took its first opening lead of the series thanks to Baysox first basemen Ethan Anderson. Anderson smoked a third inning, RBI double, Chesapeake's first of five hits, to bring home Johnny Tincher for a 1-0 Baysox lead.

Anderson has been lights out to start the season at Prince George's Stadium. After having a first inning home run in each of Chesapeake's opening two games against Somerset, Anderson used the double to now be batting .409 (27-for-66) with 14 RBI across 17 home games this season.

Right-handed starter Evan Yates was masterful for the Baysox on Thursday. Yates tied a career-high five and a third innings pitched of scoreless baseball, while striking out a Double-A-high seven, to five hits and a pair of walks.

Across his last five starts, Yates has delivered a 3.10 ERA (9 ER in 26.1 IP), with 23 strikeouts to seven walks.

Somerset flipped the script in its favor in the seventh. Garrett Martin's two-run homer off right-hander Yaqui Rivera (L, 3-1) gave the Patriots their late lead. Rivera struck out five in two and two-thirds innings.

Somerset's three relievers combined to pitch five and one-third innings scoreless on Thursday, including two and one-third from left-hander Tanner Bauman (W, 1-0) in his Double-A debut.

Chesapeake hosts the fourth of six games against Somerset Friday night. The Baysox are set to have left-hander Joseph Dzierwa, the Orioles' No. 12 prospect make his Double-A debut to start the weekend. The Patriots are scheduled to counter with righty Jack Cebert for a 7:05 pm set first pitch from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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