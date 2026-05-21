Russo, Bullpen, Strong as Fightin Phils Are Shut out on Thursday Morning

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (20-22) were blanked in game three of this week's series by the Portland Sea Dogs (20-21) by a final score of 1-0.

The two squads sent a pair of right-handers to the hill as Sea Dogs' starter Blake Wehunt was opposed by Luke Russo of the Fightins. Both pitchers each surrendered a base hit in their opening frame, but also each picked up two strikeouts in the process. This trend would continue as both starters struck out the side in the following frame, combining for a total of ten punchouts through just two full innings.

Wehunt would retire the side via the strikeout again in the top of the third. Portland's offense would show life in the bottom half of the frame when right fielder Will Turner was hit by a pitch as the leadoff man. Shortstop Marvin Alcantara then shot a single into right field, which advanced Turner over to third and put runners on the corners for Nate Diaz. The Sea Dogs' catcher worked a 1-2 count before sending a grounder over to third baseman Nikau Pouaka-Grego, who initially had an opportunity at turning two before a slight bobble of the ball forced him to sling it over the second for the fielders' choice. This allowed Turner to score from third base and hand Portland a 1-0 lead. Russo would complete the frame, allowing just a lone run.

Wehunt continued to mow down the Reading lineup, racking up three more strikeouts before being pulled from the game following his fifth inning of work. He finished his day twirling five shutout frames, surrendering four hits and a walk, while punching out 11 Fightin' Phils. He earned his first win (W, 1-2) of the season. Russo battled to toss five strong innings of his own, giving up the lone run on just three hits. He issued three walks and struck out a season-high eight hitters. He picked up the loss (L, 5-2) for the Fightins. Andrew Baker and Alex McFarlane combined to toss three scoreless innings following Russo's exit.

The Fightins' offense punched out for a season-high 20 times, and was shut out for the third time since their 20-run outburst this past Saturday in New Hampshire. Austin Murr was the lone R-Phil in the lineup that didn't record a strikeout. Murr and Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 4 prospect) led the way with two hits each for Reading, while Alcantara collected three hits in his four at-bats for Portland.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 6 p.m. RHP Gage Wood is set to make his Double-A debut for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Blake Wehunt for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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