Reading Uses Six-Run Inning, Tucker's Career Start to Trounce Harrisburg 10-1

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-24) claimed a 10-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators (24-22) to take the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. After logging just 15 total runs in a tough road stint in Portland, the Fightins snapped for 10 runs on 13 hits while the defense played spotless baseball.

Aroon Escobar (4) wasted no time getting the scoring started, as he socked a solo home run into the left field bleachers in the first inning. Reading led 1-0 after one frame.

The Fightin Phils kept the pressure on in the second inning, as Bryson Ware skied a sacrifice fly to center field to score Alex Binelas. This gave the Fightins a 2-0 lead through as many innings.

Harrisburg struck back in the top of the third inning, as Sam Brown's sacrifice fly scored Marcus Brown to make the score 201.

Reading extended its lead in the fourth on some clutch hitting by Austin Murr. The Rule 5 (Triple-A phase) acquisition smacked a two-run single up the middle to plate Dante Nori and Dylan Campbell. The Fightins led 4-1 through five.

Murr (7) continued his great day in the eighth inning, a stanza where the R-Phils would score six runs. His solo home run to right field started the party. The R-Phils loaded the bases before Ware and Nori both walked in runs, scoring Binelas and Heredia. Campbell's bases-clearing double, plating Kehden Hettiger, Ware and Nori, served as the stamp on the team's 10-1 triumph.

Braydon Tucker (4-3) got the win, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts over a season-best seven innings. This marked the longest outing by a Fightin Phils starter this year.

Isaac Lyon (0-1) took the loss in his Double-A debut. Lyon allowed three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings of work.

Murr, Binelas and Heredia, all occupying the middle third of the order, logged multi-hit performances in a 13-hit trouncing.

Reading sits at fifth place in the Eastern League-Northeast division and is three games behind the division-leading New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Harrisburg is third place in the Eastern League-Southwest division, sitting seven and a half games off of the pace.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 11 a.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 10:40 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Wednesday is an Education Day Game, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.