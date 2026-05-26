May 26, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Anthony Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, the Sea Dogs' second straight following RHP Patrick Halligan last week. RHP John Holobetz also earned the award back in April. In his second Double-A start, Eyanson did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Through two games with Portland, Eyanson has allowed one run on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched.

INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITIONS The Sea Dogs' three Eastern League Pitchers of the Week (Holobetz, Halligan, Eyanson) tie the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for most pitchers honored individually in 2026. Including Brooks Brannon's Eastern League Player of the Week award and Franklin Arias' Eastern League April Player of the Month honor, the Sea Dogs have had five players recognized this season. Across all Double-A teams, only the Amarillo Sod Poodles (3x Player of the Week, 1x Pitcher of the Week, 1x Player of the Month) of the Texas League have recorded as many individual accolades.

TRENDING UP The Sea Dogs beat the Fightin Phils 5-1 in last week's series, and recorded a season-long win streak with four straight to open the series. Portland is 7-3 in their last ten games, and sit 2.0 games back of division-leading New Hampshire. The top five teams in the Northeast are separated by 3.5 or fewer games.

HIGHLIGHTS VS. THE FIGHTINS Last week, Portland pitchers struck out 77 batters in 55 innings while allowing just 13 earned runs. As a team, Portland pitchers had a 2.13 ERA, 3.85 K/BB ratio, two shutouts, and allowed a .178 batting average against. Sea Dogs starters went 4-0 on the week with a 1.26 ERA. On the other side of the plate, batters hit over .260 as a team for the second week in a row. Every batter on the active roster had at least two hits. Franklin Arias led the way, batting .429 with nine hits, three home runs, one triple, and six RBI.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 55 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (77) and Reading (56). Portland has 16 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 44% of their total runs via the long ball (88/201).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 26, 2000 - Jaime Jones hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Sea Dogs a thrilling 5-2 win over Bowie.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Anthony Eyanson, 21, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (see above) will make his third Double-A start and eighth of the season on Tuesday evening. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors at High-A Greenville in April before he was assigned to the Sea Dogs. He has a 0.61 ERA combined between the teams. In seven total starts, batters are hitting just .108 against him. Eyanson was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of LSU. At LSU, he was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the Men's College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina, clinching a National Championship for the Tigers.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.