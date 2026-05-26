Anthony Eyanson Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 18-May 24.

This is Eyanson's second individual recognition of the season and his first at the Double-A level after earning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for High-A Greenville in April.

In his second career Double-A start on Tuesday, May 19th against the Reading Fightin Phils, Eyanson did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched.

The 21 year-old is ranked as the number two prospect and the top pitcher in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com.

Through two games with Portland, Eyanson has allowed one run on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 9.0 innings of work. On the season, Eyanson has a 0.61 ERA combined between Portland and Greenville. In seven total starts, totaling 29.1 innings, Eyanson has allowed two runs, both on solo homers, on ten total hits with seven walks and 42 strikeouts. Batters are hitting just .108 against him.

Eyanson was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of LSU. At LSU, Eyanson was a 2025 Baseball America First-Team All-American, and the winning pitcher in game two of the Men's College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina, clinching a National Championship for the Tigers.

Portland has now earned Eastern League Player or Pitcher of the Week for three straight weeks. Last week, RHP Patrick Halligan was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17. Previously, Brooks Brannon was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10. Other award winners for the Sea Dogs this season include John Holobetz as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19, and Franklin Arias as the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday, May 26th at 6:07 pm. The team returns home on Tuesday, June 2nd for a six game homestand against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

Anthony Eyanson Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week - Portland Sea Dogs

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