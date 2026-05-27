Curtis Dazzles in 4-3 Defeat

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats rallied for a late run and stole a 4-3 win from the Curve on Tuesday night at Dunkin Park.

Altoona took the first lead of the game when Ivan Brethowr drove home Titus Dumitru with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. The Curve added another run in the fourth inning when Will Taylor drove home Omar Alfonzo with Altoona's third consecutive hit to start the inning.

Hartford held a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning until Duce Gourson re-tied the game with a clutch two-out knock. After walks from Taylor and Brethowr to begin the inning, Gourson rolled a base hit back through the middle to even the game at 3-3.

Righty Khristian Curtis set down seven straight hitters to start his outing and faced the minimum through the first three innings. Hartford took advantage of a pair of errors committed by the Curve in the fifth inning to draw even. The Yard Goats added a run on sacrifice fly from Roc Riggio in the sixth, but it didn't overshadow one of Curtis' best performances of the season. Curtis struck out seven and tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one earned run.

The Yard Goats scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Jaden Woods. Andy Perez singled and stole second base and with two outs, he flew around third and scored on an infield single hit by Aidan Longwell. The Curve nearly rallied for the tying run in the top of the ninth when Will Taylor reached on an error to start the inning and advanced to second when Brethowr was hit by a pitch. After Javier Rivas flew out to center, advancing Taylor to third, Keiner Delgado bounced into a game-ending double play.

Taylor paced the Curve offense with two hits, a walk and a stolen base in the defeat. Duce Gourson reached in three plate appearances and Omar Alfonzo had a double.

Altoona continue their series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. The Curve will send LHP Connor Wietgrefe to the mound, Hartford is slated to send RHP Jake Brooks.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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