New Hampshire Walked off in Somerset Road Trip Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - First baseman Jorge Burgos and center fielder Victor Arias tallied multi-hit games, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-20) fell via a walk-off against the Somerset Patriots (24-22) in Tuesday's matchup at TD Bank Ballpark, 8-7. Right fielder Jay Harry reached 20 RBIs in May on a two-run double in the eighth inning.

In what's their ninth loss in their last 11 games, the Fisher Cats have fallen out of first place for the first time since April 15. New Hampshire held the lead through eight innings in their last two losses; The Cats were formerly 12-0 in that scenario.

New Hampshire starter Chris McElvain completed five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Relievers Aaron Munson and Kelena Sauer combined to throw three innings in the loss. RHP Yondrei Rojas (L, 0-1) allowed four hits and two earned runs in two thirds of an inning and was handed his first loss of his season.

Somerset starter Ben Hess struck out five batters in two innings but allowed three unearned runs. Reliever Trent Sellers twirled five innings of one-run ball and held New Hampshire's offense in check. RHP Harrison Cohen (W, 1-0) faced the minimum in the ninth and recorded the win.

Tonight's top takeaways:

SS Jay Harry reached 20 RBIs in May, thanks to a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning.

1B Jorge Burgos has homered in consecutive games after not homering in his first 26 contests.

CF Victor Arias notched his second three-hit game of the season.

Trailing 7-5 in the later innings, Somerset stormed back to beat the Fisher Cats. In the bottom of the eighth, second baseman Santiago Gomez cracked an RBI double which made it a one-run game. In the ninth, RBI singles from third baseman Coby Morales and catcher Manuel Palencia secured an 8-7 win for the Patriots.

New Hampshire struck first in the opener. With two outs in the second, Arias doubled. Catcher Aaron Parker reached on an error and the Cats were threating. With runners at the corners, the Fisher Cats pulled off a double steal which made it 1-0. Four pitches later, Burgos (2) laced a two-run home run and extended the lead to 3-0.

Somerset answered in the bottom of the second. Center fielder DJ Gladney (5) crushed a solo blast and cut the Patriots deficit to two.

The Fisher Cats added a run in the top of the third. With runners at the corners, third baseman Sean Keys bounced into a fielder's choice which made it 4-1.

The Patriots chipped away at their deficit in the bottom of the fourth. Morales (10) slugged a solo home run. The next hitter, Gladney, singled and stole second. Three batters later, Abrahan Gutierrez ripped an RBI single and made it a one-run game.

In the seventh, Gladney (6) mashed a go-ahead two-run home run and put Somerset ahead, 5-4.

New Hampshire wasted no time and retook the lead in the eighth. Following singles from Keys and designated hitter Eddie Micheletti Jr., Arias tied the game with a single to center. Three batters later, Harry roped a two-run double and put the Cats ahead.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue the series at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, May 26, with an 11:05 AM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Gage Stanifer (1-3, 4.86 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Patriots righty Cade Smith (2-2, 5.87 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:45 AM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.