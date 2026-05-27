SeaWolves Pitching Tosses Shutout against Baysox

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie Seawolves (23-23) tossed a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win against the Chesapeake Baysox (17-28) behind a phenomenal effort from the pitching staff.

Starting pitcher Joe Miller worked five hitless innings and did not allow a baserunner until the 3rd inning, when he walked Fernando Peguero. Miller later rolled a double play ball and faced the minimum in all five innings he worked.

It looked like he would be matched on the rubber in the opening three innings. Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown was perfect the first time through the order. In the fourth frame, the SeaWolves offense broke things open with five runs. Brett Callahan drew a leadoff walk before John Peck scored him on a triple off the wall. Andrew Jenkins followed with a single and was quickly scored on an RBI double by Chris Meyers. Izaac Pacheco capped it off with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season.

Thayron Liranzo hit his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning to extend the lead and has homered in three of his last four games.

The bullpen backed up the fantastic effort from Miller. Trevin Michael, Luke Taggart and Wandisson Charles combined to throw a scoreless final four frames.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at 11:05 AM. Max Alba hits the bump for his second home start of the year. The righty opposes Baysox starter Evan Yates in game two of the six-game series.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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