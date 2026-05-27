Baysox Slip in Series Opener with SeaWolves on Tuesday Night

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in their six-game series opener with the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Chesapeake (17-28) was held in check by four Erie arms on Tuesday for its second shutout loss of the season. The Baysox biggest threat came in the sixth. After five hitless frames from SeaWolves left-handed starter Joe Miller (W, 2-1), Chesapeake loaded the bases on two walks and a Maikol Hernández single, but back-to-back strikeouts from SeaWolves' right-hander Trevin Michael stemmed the momentum.

Hernández finished with both Baysox hits on Tuesday night.

Erie's main blow came in the form of a five-run fourth inning. After right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown worked a perfect first trip through the lineup with five strikeouts, the SeaWolves flipped the script a second time through. Erie sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth, an RBI triple from John Peck opened the scoring, with Andrew Jenkins and Chris Meyers adding RBI hits as well. The final tally came of the frame came on a two-run homer from Izaac Pacheco. Watts-Brown (L, 0-2) ended the night with seven strikeouts through four innings.

Erie added on it's final run of the night on a sixth inning solo homer from Thayron Liranzo. Right-hander Cohen Achen and southpaw Juan Rojas combined for two and two-thirds innings of shutout relief out of the Baysox bullpen.

Chesapeake will look to get back on track on Wednesday morning, when the series in Erie resumes. Right-hander Evan Yates (1-2, 4.58 ERA) takes the ball for the Baysox, opposite right-hander Max Alba (0-0, 5.19 ERA) for the SeaWolves. First pitch is set for 11:05 am from UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 2, when Chesapeake opens a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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