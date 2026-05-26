Senators Fall to Fightin Phils in 10-1 Thumping

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







READING, Pa. - Tuesday's game was close for most of the contest, but the Fightin Phils pulled away with a six-run eighth inning to beat the Senators 10-1. Reading batted around in the inning.

The Fightins opened the scoring on Aroon Escobar's solo homer in the first off RHP Isaac Lyon (L, 0-1) in his Sens debut. Reading added another run in the second.

In all, Lyon went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Harrisburg scored its lone run of the game in the third on Sam Brown 's sac fly to score Marcus Brown. The run made the game 2-1 at the time.

Reading added another two in the fifth, scoring one off Lyon and one off RHP Connor Van Scoyoc to push the lead to 4-1.

In the eighth, the Fightin Phils scored six runs on five hits and two bases-loaded walks against Van Scoyoc and RHP Billy Sullivan.

The Senators managed only six hits in the loss. Reading's Brayden Tucker shut down the offense, allowing just one run in a season-high seven innings.

Caleb Lomavita went 2-for-4 with a double.

Game two comes tomorrow morning at 11:00 a.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (1-3) is scheduled to make the start, following up his 11-strikeout performance from last week.







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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