Binghamton Falls in Extra-Innings to Portland in Series Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-30) allow four runs in the top of the 10th inning as the Portland Sea Dogs (23-22) pull away for a series-opening 7-3 win from Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton is now 3-1 in extra-inning games.

Binghamton left-hander Jefry Yan (0-1) took the mound in the top half of the 10th inning, but immediately, third baseman Tyler McDonough smacked an RBI triple to give Portland the lead.

Shortstop Franklin Arias doubled, second baseman Marvin Alcantra singled, and first baseman Brooks Brannon singled to all bring in a run to cap off a four-run inning and give Portland the 7-3 advantage.

In the early going, this was a pitchers' duel as the Mets' number eight prospect, LHP Jonathan Santucci, lined up against the Red Sox's number two prospect, RHP Anthony Eyanson.

Santucci struck out seven batters across 4.2 innings and surrendered just two earned runs. For Portland, Eyanson struck out a Double-A career high eight batters in his third outing, surrendering three earned runs over 4.0 innings.

Portland took the early lead in the top of the first behind an RBI single from Brannon to make it 1-0.

Binghamton struck back in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Eyanson retired seven straight batters until first baseman JT Schwarrtz blasted a solo home run, his third of the year and third over the last seven days.

Rumble Ponies catcher Chris Suero capped off the inning with a two-out RBI double to score shortstop Marco Vargas, who walked with two outs to give Binghmton the 2-1 lead.

The Sea Dogs tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning against Santucci. Tyler McDonough led off the inning with a single, and was driven in by the left fielder Caden Rose, but Binghamton left fielder Eli Serrano III threw out Rose, who tried to extend his hit to a double.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Eyanson allowed a lead-off walk and was pulled for the right-hander Cade Feeney. After two walks surrendered by Feeney to load the bases, third baseman Jacob Reimer hit a sacrifice fly to give the Ponies a 3-2 lead.

Binghamton left-hander Max Green was spectacular in relief in his third appearance for Binghamton. Green surrendered one hit while striking out three and not walking a batter over 2.1 innings pitched. Green has not allowed a run over his first 7.2 innings pitched for Binghamton.

In the top of the seventh inning, Portland had a runner on second base as McDonough advanced on a balk, but Green stranded him there, striking out Rose to end the frame.

Portland tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. Binghamton right-hander Guillo Zuñiga (BS, 1) balked to send Alcantra to third base after he stole second. One batter later, catcher Nate Baez hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 3-3.

Binghamton threatened in the eighth with a lead-off single from Serrano, but he was caught stealing. Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, second baseman Wyatt Young hit a two-out single and was the winning run, but he was also caught stealing.

Portland right-hander Caleb Bolden (2-1) was dominant out of the bullpen following Feeney. He pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three while not walking a batter.

Sea Dogs right-hander Reidis Sena took the ball in the 10th inning and tallied a hitless and scoreless inning to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz tallied his third homer of the year (1-for-3, 2 R, HR, BB)...Chris Suero picks up his 19th RBI (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB)...Wyatt Young recorded his seventh multi-hit game (2-for-3, BB, SB)...Jonathan Santucci retired seven straight with six punchouts (4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO)...Max Green has not allowed a run over his first 7.2 innings pitched for Binghamton (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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