Binghamton Falls Behind Early, Richmond Ties the Series

Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Richmond, VA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-28) fell behind early and couldn't recover as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (30-12), 10-5, from CarMax Park. Richmond has tied the series at 2-2.

The Flying Squirrels flooded the bases in the second and third innings to take a 3-0 lead.

In the second inning against the right-hander Jordan Geber, Richmond scored two runs off a sacrifice fly from catcher Adrian Sugastey, which also resulted in a throwing error into the third base dugout from center fielder Jose Ramos.

Then in the second inning, Richmond walked twice and stole two bases and advanced on a past ball and a wild pitch to score their third run on an eventual RBI single from center fielder Bo Davidson.

Geber (1-5) went 3.0 innings, walking three batters as three runs scored, but only one was earned.

Left-hander Greg Farone left in the fifth inning (4.1 innings) with the lead after being dealt the loss over his last four starts. He finished allowing one run across three hits while walking three and striking out five.

Richmond scored two more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-1 lead over Binghamton.

In the fourth inning, Sugastey delivered an RBI single, and designated hitter Parks Harber chalked up an RBI groundout. Left-hander Gabby Rodriguez surrendered three walks in the inning.

The three-run fifth inning was led by a RBI double from the second baseman Diego Velázquez and another RBI from Sugastey on a ground out. The 8-1 lead was the largest lead Richmond has held all year.

Binghamton cut into the large deficit in the top of the sixth inning to make it 8-3. Second baseman Nick Lorusso smashed a two-run shot and tallied his sixth homer of the year. It was Lorusso's second home run of the series and fourth on this road trip.

After Guzman and Rodriguez struggled out of the bullpen, allowing a combined five earned runs, left-hander Jefry Yan got the ball for Binghamton and went 2.0 innings scoreless and did not allow one hit while striking out four batters.

Binghamton cut the Richmond lead to 8-5 in the top of the eighth inning as first baseman TT Bowens and shortstop Wyatt Young delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Young went from shortstop to the pitcher's mound for his fifth appearance of the year. He allowed two runs as Davidson deposited a two-run home run to give Richmond a 10-5 lead.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Flying Squirrles (Double-A, Giants) on Saturday at CarMax Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio.

Postgame Notes: Nick Lorusso extends his on-base streak to 11 games and has hit four home runs on this road trip (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB)...Jose Ramos (1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB)...Eli Serrano III tallied his 15th XBH (1-for-4, 2B)...Wyatt Young, (2-for-3, RBI)...Jefry Yan has now gone his last 8.2 innings scoreless (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO).

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2026

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