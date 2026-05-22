May 22, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







OPEN THE RECORD BOOKS The Sea Dogs pitching staff put on a show in a 1-0 win against the Fightin' Phils on Thursday afternoon, dealing a nine-inning franchise record 20 strikeouts in front of a lively Education Day crowd. RHP Blake Wehunt pitched a season-high 11 strikeouts in a season-long start of 5.0 innings. RHP Patrick Halligan, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, threw six strikeouts to record all six outs in his two inning stint, and RHP Cooper Adams finished the game with three strikeouts in his two innings of work. The Sea Dogs have thrown 10+ strikeouts in 24 of their 41 games this season.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Patrick Halligan was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17th. Halligan went 1-0 in two appearances (one start) for the Sea Dogs during the week, tossing six hitless innings with one walk and six strikeouts. On May 13th, Halligan pitched 2.0 no-hit innings out of the bullpen in a 9-6 Sea Dogs win. On May 16th, Halligan made a spot start for the Sea Dogs and tossed four perfect innings with four strikeouts.

TRENDING UP The Sea Dogs lead the Fightin Phils 3-0 in this week's series, tying their season-long win streak of three games. Portland is 7-3 in their last ten games, and have climbed up the Northeast Division standings from 5th place to 3rd place in the last few days. They sit one game back of Hartford for 2nd place in the division, and 3.5 games back of division-leading New Hampshire. Hartford and New Hampshire are currently playing each other, with Hartford having won the last two games straight.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 51 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (75) and Reading (54). Portland has 15 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 44% of their total runs via the long ball (84/192).

HITS KEEP COMING In 24 April games, the Sea Dogs batted .213 with 161 hits, 33 doubles, 3 triples, and 26 home runs. Through 17 games in May, the Sea Dogs are batting .247 with 142 hits, 32 doubles, 2 triples, and 25 home runs, nearly matching their April output in seven fewer games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 22, 2014 - Mookie Betts hits a walk-off 2-run triple in the ninth inning, rallying the Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Mets...Betts reached base five times (4 walks and a triple).

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 4.83 ERA) will make his eighth appearance and seventh start for the Sea Dogs this season. In his last outing, Holobetz allowed one run on three hits while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched on May 15th against Hartford. His best outing of the season came on April 18th against Altoona, when he allowed one run on one hit in 7.0 innings pitched with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Holobetz earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week following that performance. Holobetz was drafted by the Brewers in 2024, and was traded to the Red Sox along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick for RHP Quinn Priester in May 2025.







Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2026

May 22, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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