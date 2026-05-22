Senators and RubberDucks Postponed Friday Due to Weather
Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The fourth game of the series between the Senators and RubberDucks has been postponed due to weather. It is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader this Sunday, May 22, with game one to start at 5:00 p.m.
Akron leads the series two games to one after winning Thursday night 1-0.
Tickets to Friday's game are valid for exchange to any remaining Senators home game, subject to availability. Call 717.231.4444 or visit the Senators box office at FNB Field to exchange tickets.
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