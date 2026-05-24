Harrisburg Senators Game Information
Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Akron RubberDucks (25-18) vs Harrisburg Senators (22-21)
Games #44 & #45
Sunday, May 24, Doubleheader, 5:00 p.m. - FNB Field
Game 1: LH Caden Favors (1-3) vs LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1)
Game 2: RH Dylan DeLucia (0-2) vs TBA
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the fifth and sixth games of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The two teams will have played 18 of their first 45 games this year against each other. The next meeting is not until August 18 at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.
LAST GAME: The RubberDucks rode Josh Hartle's good start and early runs to a 7-3 win over the Senators on a cold, rainy Saturday night. Akron plated one in the first and four in the third against RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 3-3). RHP Chance Huff, RHP Sandy Gaston and RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. combined for five hitless, shutout innings in relief. Harrisburg scored a run in the sixth when INF Cayden Wallace doubled and INF Cortland Lawson singled him home. The Sens cut the lead to 5-2 in the eighth after Wallace scored on a disengagement violation. Akron scored two in the ninth against RHP Billy Sullivan in his Senators debut. In the bottom of the ninth, Harrisburg plated one more run on Wallace's single that drove in OF Johnathon Thomas.
LISTEN LIVE
Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)
Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live
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