'Parney' to Join Flying Squirrels' Television Broadcast Team

Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Legendary Minor League Baseball executive Todd "Parney" Parnell will join the booth of the Richmond Flying Squirrels' television broadcasts on CW Richmond, the team announced on Thursday.

Parney, who currently serves as the Senior Advisor for the Flying Squirrels, will be the color commentator and analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Trey Wilson for the team's telecasts this season, beginning with Sunday afternoon's game at CarMax Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

"I am pumped to be part of the Flying Squirrels' television broadcasts with Trey Wilson," Parney said. "I love the Flying Squirrels with all my heart and I am so excited to bring that passion to viewers on CW Richmond."

One of Minor League Baseball's most recognizable figures for nearly four decades, Parney helped guide the Flying Squirrels to prominence as one of the top franchises in the country as the team's Chief Operating Officer beginning in 2009.

"Parney's engaging personality and gift for storytelling makes him a perfect fit to bring the Flying Squirrels experience to life through television screens," said Wilson, the Flying Squirrels' Director of Communications & Broadcasting. "I am sure anyone who has been in the audience for one of his speaking engagements, heard him as a guest on radio and television or just chatted with him on the concourse at the ballpark would agree. I am looking forward to sharing this experience with our viewers for our telecasts this season."

Parney is a three-time Eastern League Executive of the Year and was named Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year in 2012. Prior to joining the Flying Squirrels, he was served as President of Greenberg Sports Group (GSG), which managed operations of the State College Spikes and Myrtle Beach Pelicans. He was also previously the President of both franchises. Parney was the Vice President/General Manager of the Kannapolis Intimidators, previously the Piedmont Boll Weevils, from 1997-2001 and was named the South Atlantic League General Manager of the Year in 1999.

The Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have select games featured on WUPV/CW Richmond, part of Gray Media, the third-largest television ownership group in the country. The remaining telecast schedule is listed below:

Sunday, May 24 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 27 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) - 7 p.m.

CW Richmond is available regionally at:

Over-the-air channel 65.1

Comcast Xfinity channels 809 and 1065

Verizon Fios channel 513

DIRECTV channel 65

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

DIRECTV Stream







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