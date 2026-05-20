Ponies Rumble in Middle Frames to Top Squirrels, 10-7

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped out to an early lead before allowing eight runs from the fourth through seventh in a 10-7 defeat to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (28-11) were handed their third home loss of the season opening the series against the Rumble Ponies (14-26).

Charlie Szykowny went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a triple and three RBIs, finishing the game a single shy of the cycle. Jonah Cox went 2-for-5 with a homer.

Richmond plated four runs in the first inning. Maui Ahuna hit an RBI double and scored on a double by Szykowny. Diego Velasquez added a two-run single.

Eli Serrano III hit a solo homer in the top of the second, one of four in the game by Binghamton, to cut the score to 4-1.

Szykowny hit a solo homer, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the third for a 5-1 Flying Squirrels lead.

De'Andre Smith and Nick Lorusso hit back-to-back solo homers in the fourth. Serrano hit an RBI single and a run scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth to tie the score, 5-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cox hit a solo homer and Szykowny tripled in a run for a 7-5 Richmond lead.

Binghamton tied the score, 7-7, in the top of the sixth with a solo homer by JT Schwartz. In the top of the seventh, Jose Ramos hit an RBI single and an additional run scored on an error to give the Rumble Ponies a 9-7 lead against Flying Squirrels reliever Dale Stanavich (Loss, 1-1).

Wyatt Young drove a pinch-hit single to plate Binghamton's 10th run in the top of the ninth inning.

Carlos Guzman (Win, 1-0) entered in the fifth and retired all five batters he faced. Brian Metoyer (Save, 3) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Left-hander Matt Wilkinson (2-2, 1.35) will make his home debut for Richmond opposed by Binghamton lefty Jonathan Santucci (0-5, 4.45). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.

Wednesday is a Bark in the Park Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. It is also Happy Hour Wednesday with $3 12-ounce domestic beers and $1 off soda and water from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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