Comeback Cats Walk-Off Yard Goats in Series Opener
Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-15) rallied with a run in the ninth and two in the 10th to stun the Hartford Yard Goats (19-20) on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 4-3. Designated hitter Adrian Pinto tied the game in the ninth on a double and second baseman Jay Harry won the game in the 10th on a groundout.
New Hampshire starter Mason Olson allowed an earned run on four hits in a season-high five innings on the mound. Reliever Nate Garkow (W, 4-0) tossed the 10th inning and struck out two. Hartford starter, and Major League rehabber Ryan Feltner blanked the Fisher Cats in 3-2/3 innings in his first appearance since being placed on the 15-day IL on April 24. RHP Austin Smith (L, 1-1) took the loss as the righty allowed three runs in 1-1/2 innings on two hits and a pair of walks.
Tonight's top takeaways:
New Hampshire secured their second walk-off of the season, their first since April 17. The Fisher Cats' Tuesday contest was the first time this season New Hampshire trailed after eight and won. Mason Olson twirled a season-high five innings in his first start of the season. Eddie Micheletti Jr. slugged his third home run in his last 10 games.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth, the Fisher Cats loaded the bases with nobody out. Following a pop out, catcher Aaron Parker tied the game on a walk. The next batter, Harry, won the game on a groundout as New Hampshire took the opener, 4-3.
Hartford plated the game's first run in the fourth inning. Center fielder Braylen Wimmer led off the frame with a double. Two batters later, catcher Bryant Betancourt brought him home on an RBI single which made it 1-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Fisher Cats' outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. (7) mashed a solo home run and tied the game at one.
The Yard Goats took the lead in the seventh. Betancourt walked and first baseman Aidan Longwell singled. Following a strikeout, a Conner Capel groundball coupled with a throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to score.
In the bottom of the ninth, New Hampshire rallied and tied the game. With one out, left fielder Jorge Burgos singled. After a strikeout, Pinto laced an RBI double and tied the game, 2-2.
Hartford went back on top in the 10th inning. With a runner at second, Wimmer ripped an RBI double down the line and put the Yard Goats ahead 3-2.
New Hampshire and Hartford continue their series on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:03 PM. RHP Richard Gallardo (3-0, 2.38 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Yard Goats will counter with RHP Elberson Castellano (2-2, 3.97 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.
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