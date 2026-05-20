Season-High Four Home Runs Push Binghamton Past First-Place Richmond

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Richmond, VA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-26) stormed back again for a four-run comeback victory to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels (28-11) 10-7 from CarMax Park. It was just Richmond's third home loss of the season; they are 16-3.

Binghamton trailed 7-5 heading into the top of the sixth inning until they deposited their season-high fourth home run of the night.

Left fielder JT Schwartz launched a two-run blast that went 400 feet to tie the game up at 7-7. It was Schwartz's first home run of the year.

The lead was taken by the Ponies in the top of the seventh inning, by an RBI single from center fielder Jose Ramos to make it 9-7.

The inning was sparked by a single from catcher Chris Suero, then third baseman Jacob Reimer reached on an error to set up Jose Ramos. Richmond recorded two errors in the inning as left fielder Parks Harber bobbled Ramo's ground ball that allowed Remier to score.

The Rumble Ponies scored 10 runs for the second straight game, and a pinch-hit RBI single for Wyatt Young gave them the 10-7 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Binghamton also tallied 11 hits.

Binghamton's comeback was bolstered in the top of the fourth inning when they smacked back-to-back home runs for the first time this season.

Second baseman D'Andre Smith and first baseman Nick Lorusso both blasted a solo home run to cut the Richmond lead to 5-3. It was Smith's first home run of the year and the fourth by Lorusso, who has hit three in his last six games.

The Rumble Ponies went down 4-0 after the first inning as right-hander Bryce Conley allowed the first four to reach base.

Richmond shortstop Maui Ahuna chalked up an RBI double as the second batter of the game, and two batters later, first baseman Charlie Szykowny did the same. To cap off the inning, second baseman Diego Velazquez laced a two-run single to extend Richmond's lead.

Conley went 4.1 innings for Binghamton with nine hits and surrendered seven runs while striking out four. In the bottom of the fifth inning, he allowed three more runs as center fielder Jonah Cox hit a solo home run and Szykowney stroked an RBI triple.

Szykowney was a single shy of the cycle to become the first Flying Squirrel to hit that mark, but he couldn't cash in.

Richmond right-hander Trystan Vrieling tossed 4.0 innings and surrendered three hits and three runs, but they were all homers. Vrieling entered this outing with a 15.0 inning scoreless streak.

The Rumble Ponies got their first run of the game in the top of the second inning to make it 4-1 Richmond. Right fielder Eli Serrano III hit his second Double-A home run to start the scoring.

The Binghamton bullpen was relied upon once again, using four arms to capture the win.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman (1-0) went 1.2 innings with no hits and two punchouts. Left-hander Jefry Yan (H, 3) followed, going an inning with no hits and two strikeouts.

Right-hander Zach Peek (H, 1) got the eighth inning, allowing one hit and tallying a strikeout. Then, in the ninth inning, right-hander Brian Metoyer (S, 3) came in for the save, sending Richmond down in order with a strikeout to end the game.

It is the first series-opening win Binghamton has captured since April 8 against Somerset, which was the last series they won.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Wednesday night in Richmond, Virginia, from CarMax Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Eli Serrano III hit his second Double-A home run (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)...D'Andre Smith in his first game back since April 18 (2-for-3, 2 R, HR, BB, SB)...JT Schwartz hit his first home run of the year (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)...Nick Lorusso has three homers in his last six games (1-for-5, HR)...Binghamton's bullpen allowed just one hit and no runs across four arms: Carlos Guzman (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Jefry Yan (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Zach Peek (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Brian Metoyer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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