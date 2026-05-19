Seven-Run Eighth Inning Powers RubberDucks to 8-4 Win over Senators

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators had a 2-1 lead over the RubberDucks heading into the eighth, but Akron scored seven runs in the inning on their way to an 8-4 win Tuesday. Akron sent 12 men to the plate in the frame, scoring seven runs on five hits and four walks.

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara delivered another strong start for Harrisburg. He allowed an unearned run in the first and then settled into the ballgame.

The left-hander allowed just two hits and three walks in six innings, striking out six.

The Senators took the lead in the fourth on OF Sam Petersen 's two-run home run to deep left-centerfield. That lead held until the eighth.

Against RHP Chance Huff (L, 3-2), the first five men of the eighth reached, included a two-RBI double from the RubberDucks' Alfonsin Rosario and a two-run homer from Jacob Cozart.

Six runs scored against Huff in the inning, and another one run scored against RHP Sandy Gaston.

In the bottom of the ninth, trailing 8-2, INF Marcus Brown hit his first Double-A homer, a solo shot. The next batter, Sam Petersen, homered for the second time in the game to cut the lead to 8-4.

It's the third time this season Sens hitters have hit back-to-back home runs.

Game two of this series comes Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (4-1) scheduled to make the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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