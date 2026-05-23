Harrisburg Senators Game Information - May 23 vs Akron

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (24-18) vs Harrisburg Senators (22-20)

Game #43

Saturday, May 23, 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Josh Hartle (2-3) vs RH Kyle Luckham (3-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the fourth game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The two teams will have played 18 of their first 45 games this year against each other. The next meeting is not until August 18 at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

LAST GAME: The RubberDucks blanked the Senators Thursday night to win 1-0. It is the third time this season, all in the last ten games, the Sens have been held scoreless. LHP Alex Clemmey (L, 1-2) tossed one of his best start in Double-A, tying his season-high mark with six innings pitched, allowed just one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out a career-high and Sens pitching team-high 11 batters. Harrisburg out-hit Akron in the loss 8-3. In fact, the Senators have held the Ducks to just two runs on eight hits over the last two games. At the plate, the Sens went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded the tying run at second to end the game.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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