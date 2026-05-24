Curve Split Chilly Saturday Doubleheader with Erie

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- Altoona split a Saturday night doubleheader at Peoples Natural Gas Field, earning a 3-1 win in Game Two after dropping Game One, 8-0.

GAME 1 (8-0 L)

Erie scored twice in the top of the first and never looked back on their way to an 8-0 win over the Curve in the opening game of the doubleheader. Right-hander Peyton Stumbo tossed 4.2 innings of 2-run ball to start it for the Curve, scattering seven baserunners and picking up four strikeouts.

The SeaWolves scored three times in each the sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach. Chris Meyers picked up three hits, including a three-run triple in the seventh.

At the plate, Altoona managed just four baserunners in the game. Callan Moss and Titus Dumitru each doubled in the game, but both were stranded on second base.

Erie pitchers struck out ten batters and walked two in the seven-inning game.

GAME 2 (3-1 W)

The Curve clinched a split in the doubleheader with a 3-1 win in game two of the doubleheader as Altoona's four-man pitching effort struck out nine Erie batters.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Curve plated a single run in the second, third and sixth innings. In the second, Will Taylor bunted home Callan Moss who reached on an error. Lonnie White Jr. and Moss lashed back-to-back singles in the third as White Jr. avoided a tag at home and scored from first to give Altoona a 2-1 lead. The Curve tacked on an insurance run in the sixth as Taylor scored on a Javier Rivas hot-shot grounder past a diving Erie infielder.

Righty Joshua Loeschorn fanned a season-high five batters in his three innings of work to start a bullpen game. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks. The Curve bullpen combined for four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three different arms to finish the victory. Derek Diamond notched two scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth innings as he retired six-of-seven batters he faced. Jaden Woods worked a clean sixth with two strikeouts. Mike Walsh fanned two more in the seventh and recorded his first save of the season.

Altoona concludes the series with the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound against RHP Dylan File for Erie.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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