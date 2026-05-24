Strong Pitching Helps SeaWolves Split Doubleheader with Curve

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ALTOONA, PA - The SeaWolves (22-22) split Saturday's doubleheader with the Altoona Curve (18-26) on a day where each squad's pitching carried the load to victory.

Game one belonged to Erie from the start as the SeaWolves offense struck quickly with two first inning runs crossing the plate. After a leadoff walk from Seth Stephenson, Brett Callahan scored him on a double that was shot straight down the right field line. Callahan eventually scored as well, following some movement on the basepaths and a throw down to second base after a Thayron Liranzo strikeout.

The offenses went quiet for a spell, but SeaWolves starter Carlos Peña was anything but quiet. The lefty turned in four scoreless innings with just two hits allowed, four strikeouts and only one walk.

Right-handed reliever Wandisson Charles was the first arm out of the bullpen. The squad's leader in appearances turned in two scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

The offense reignited in the 6th inning with the 5th home run of the season for Thayron Liranzo before Izaac Pacheco and Andrew Jenkins added on RBI doubles as well. Chris Meyers bashed a triple in the 7th before Tanner Kohlhepp entered to close the game and struck out the side with an 8-0 advantage.

Early signs in game two seemed to indicate that the offense was continuing its hot play from game one. Justice Bigbie knocked home Callahan on a first inning RBI single to get Erie out of the first with a 1-0 lead.

Right-hander Kenny Serwa got the start in the second half of today's action. The 28-year-old turned in another solid start of 4.2 innings pitched, just one earned run allowed and four strikeouts.

The Curve cracked the score column for the first time in the second inning, and once again in the third. Serwa shut down the Altoona offense into the fifth inning, before he exited the game.

Bullpen arm Eric Silva took over for the final 1.1 innings. The righty allowed an insurance run to cross the plate in the home half of the sixth inning. Erie's offense would not produce another run in the 3-1 loss to split the doubleheader.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at 1 PM to wrap up the six-game set against the Curve. A win would earn Erie a series split in their first meeting this season with the in-state foe.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

-Erie SeaWolves-







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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