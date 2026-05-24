Hartle Shines as Ducks Top Senators, 7-3

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron left-hander Josh Hartle struck out a season-high eight batters in 5 1/3 innings, and an early lead helped the RubberDucks to a 7-3 win and second straight victory over the Harrisburg Senators in the fourth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Saturday night. Akron has won eight of its last 10 games and 9 of its last 12.

Turning Point

After scoring in the first inning, Akron broke the game open with a four-run third against right-hander Kyle Luckham. Designated hitter Jaison Chourio and left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez opened the inning with singles before catcher Jacob Cozart reached on an error, and center fielder Nick Mitchell walked to score a run. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk was hit by a pitch to score another run, and right fielder Joe Lampe 's two-run single made it 5-0.

Mound Presence

Hartle delivered one of his strongest outings of the season, retiring the first 11 batters and shutting out Harrisburg on one hit through the first five innings. He departed with one out in the sixth, allowing a run on three hits with one walk. Right-hander Jack Carey followed with 2 1/3 innings, working through four walks while allowing one run. Right-hander Reid Johnston finished the game, allowing a run on three hits, for his first career save.

Duck Tales

Akron opened the scoring in the first inning, as first baseman Jake Fox walked, advanced on a wild pitch, Chourio's single and a ground ball by Antunez to score the first run. Akron was hitless against the Senators bullpen until the ninth inning, when third baseman Juan Benjamin walked against right-hander Billy Sullivan, stole second base and scored on Knapczyk's RBI single. Shortstop Alex Mooney hit an RBI triple to right field to extend the lead to 7-2.

Notebook

Chourio extended a five-game hitting streak...Hartle beat Harrisburg for the first time in four career starts, all coming this season...Johnston allowed his first run in six outings, snapping a nine-inning scoreless streak... Akron drew nine walks, extending its league-leading total to 225...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 1,445.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude the series in Harrisburg with a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 5 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-3, 5.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 2.63 ERA) in Game 1, with right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-2, 7.12 ERA) scheduled for Game 2. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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