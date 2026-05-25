RubberDucks End Trip with 5-1, 3-0 Losses in Harrisburg

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks took a 1-0 lead in the third inning of Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, but the Harrisburg Senators combined to shut out the visitors for the final 11 innings of the twin bill for 5-1 and 3-0 victories that swept the two games and earned a split of the six-game series at FNB Field Sunday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 1-0, in Game 1, left-hander Caden Favors allowed a third-inning leadoff single to catcher Kyle Hayes and game-tying RBI double to second baseman Marcus Brown. A fielder's choice, walk, wild pitch and passed ball led to the go-ahead run scoring. Brown added a two-out, two-run single in the next inning to make it 4-1.

Mound Presence

Favors yielded the four runs over the third and fourth innings of Game 1 and another in the fifth, lasting 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Left-hander Adam Tulloch recorded two outs, and right-hander Hunter Stanley pitched scoreless frame. In Game 2, right-hander Dylan DeLucia shut out Harrisburg for the first four innings before a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly led to the game's first run. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts, finishing the series with 11 innings and nine strikeouts with three runs against him in two starts. Right-hander Carter Rustad allowed center fielder Sam Petersen's two-run homer in the sixth that made it 3-0.

Duck Tales

Akron's only run of the doubleheader came in the third inning of Game 1 against left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Shortstop Alex Mooney had an infield single, advanced on a balk and scored on center fielder Nick Mitchell 's two-out RBI single. Ogasawara scattered four other singles the rest of the way in the Eastern League's first complete game of the season. Akron managed three hits against five Senators bullpen arms in the Game 2 shutout loss.

Notebook

Sunday was Akron's first doubleheader of the season...Akron was shut out by the Senators for the second time and fifth time overall this season...Harrisburg leads the season series, 10-8, which will not resume until Aug. 18 in Akron...Game Times: 1:41, 1:46...Attendance: 1,445.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a six-game homestand with Richmond at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-1, 1.69 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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