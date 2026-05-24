Chaney Spins Six Scoreless as Patriots Take Series With 5-2 Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Chase Chaney

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Chase Chaney(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took the series finale over the Chesapeake Baysox 5-2 at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots extended their win streak to a season-high four games. Their four-game win streak is tied with Hartford for the longest active streak in the Eastern League. Somerset has now won seven of its last nine games to climb over .500 for the first time since April 3.

Somerset advanced to 34-20 all-time against the Baysox, clinching their sixth series win over Chesapeake in franchise history and their first road series win of the season. The Baysox remain one of two Eastern League teams the Patriots have never lost a series to (Harrisburg).

With three extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 45 games this season. At the time of the game ending, the franchise record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

With Garrett Martin's homer in the fifth inning, Somerset has homered in 10 of its last 11 games. The Patriots' 77 home runs this season lead Double-A and rank third in MiLB. Somerset's 77 home runs in the first 45 games of the season are a Double-A record in the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

With 11 hits, Somerset's offense notched double-digit hits in its third consecutive game. The Patriots have recorded 10-plus hits in 22-of-45 (48.9%) games this season. They had 10-plus hits in 31/138 (22.4%) of games last year, 40/137 (29.2%) games in 2024, 36/137 (26.3%) games in 2023, 38/136 (27.9%) games in 2022 and 37/119 (31.1%) games in 2021.

Somerset's pitching staff allowed just two runs, marking its fourth consecutive game allowing two or fewer runs. The Patriots have surrendered just five runs, striking out 44 batters to walking just 13 in that span. Prior to Griff O'Ferrall's two-run home run in the seventh inning, Somerset had not allowed a run in 21.0 IP.

RHP Chase Chaney (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) worked his third quality start of the season. Chaney's three quality starts this season lead the Patriots, are tied for the most in the Eastern League and tied for third in Double-A.

DH Jace Avina (2-for-5, 2 RBI) extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to a career-high tying 23 games with a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game. Avina last had a 23-game on base streak 4/12/25 - 5/16/25. His active 23-game on-base streak ranks second in the Eastern League and is the longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .327/.405/.663 with eight HR, 22 RBI and 17 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .889 in that span.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) launched his 15th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Martin's 15 HR this season lead the Eastern League, rank second in Double-A and are tied for third in all of MiLB. They are the most ever by a Somerset Patriot through the season's first 45 games and tied for the second-most by an Eastern League batter in that span in the Research Tool Era. The last Eastern League hitter to achieve 15 HR in the season's first 45 games was Hunter Goodman (HFD - 15 - 2023). On a five-game hit and RBI streak, Martin is 7-for-23 with 2 HR, 4 XBH, 10 RBI and 2 BB in that span. Martin's 39 RBI rank second in the Eastern League and are tied for third in Double-A.

CF DJ Gladney (0-for-3, 2 BB, 3 SB) stole a career-high three bases, including snagging second and third base in the third inning.

C Manny Palencia (2-for-5, R) extended his hit streak to four games with his third consecutive multi-hit performance. With hits in six of his last seven games, Palencia is 10-for-25 with two walks.

1B Abrahan Gutierrez (2-for-4, 2 R) recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and fifth of the season. Across nine appearances this season, Gutierrez is slashing .314/.351/.429 with four XBH.

2B Santiago Gomez (2-for-3, BB, R) recorded his first career Double-A hit with a single and run scored in the fifth inning. He then registered his first Double-A XBH with a one-out double in the eighth inning.

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Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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