SeaWolves Rally Comes up Short against Altoona

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ALTOONA, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (22-23) fell short in an 8-6 loss to the Altoona Curve (19-26) to wrap the series on the road on Sunday afternoon.

A six-run third inning gave Altoona an early lead and put the SeaWolves in a deep hole in the first third of the game. Erie wasn't going down easy as Andrew Jenkins roped a 2-RBI triple in the fourth to cut into the deficit.

Both teams were kept off the board in the middle innings as Lael Lockhart pitched three hitless innings in relief to keep the deficit at four heading to the seventh. The SeaWolves loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh and eighth innings to put the pressure on but could not bring across the tying run in either inning.

In the ninth, the SeaWolves had the tying run in scoring position once again, but the Curve went to the bullpen for the final out and Jake Shirk got a flyout to close the door and pick up the save.

Jenkins managed another multi-hit game to stay hot after his 19-game on-base streak was snapped last night in the second game of the doubleheader. Brett Callahan and Peyton Graham also notched multi-hit games in the loss.

The SeaWolves are back in action at UPMC Park on Tuesday night to kick off a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox with first pitch set for 6:05 PM. The series includes the first of three Moon Mammoth Weekends in 2026 with Moon Mammoth Fireworks night on Friday and the first of a three-part Moon Mammoth bobblehead series on Saturday.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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