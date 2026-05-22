SeaWolves Drop Heartbreaker in Altoona

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ALTOONA, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (21-21) lost a heartbreaker on Thursday night as the Altoona Curve (17-25) stormed back to take a 7-6 game in 10 innings in Altoona.

The SeaWolves offense started hot with a run in the second before Peyton Graham hit his third home run of the season in the third to extend the lead. Justice Bigbie and Thayron Liranzo each hit home runs in the middle innings as Erie led 5-2 after five.

The lead held until the 8th inning when Altoona scored three unearned runs against Moises Rodriguez, aided by a pair of Erie errors in the inning.

Liranzo brought in the extra innings run with an RBI single in the tenth and the SeaWolves loaded the bases in an attempt to add to the lead, but a double play ended the inning after just the single run.

Altoona plated its extra innings run on an RBI single from Javier Rivas and worked the bases loaded as well where a walk-off walk brought the game to a close.

Max Alba was strong in his second start with Erie this season, giving up two runs over four innings of work before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Kenny Serwa starts for the SeaWolves on Friday night as Erie tries to even the series in Altoona. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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