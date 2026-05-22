RubberDucks Shut out Senators, Win 1-0
Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators and RubberDucks engaged in another pitchers' duel Thursday night, but Akron edged out Harrisburg to win 1-0. The Sens out-hit the Ducks 8-3, going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
LHP Alex Clemmey (L, 1-2) gets the loss despite perhaps his best start of the season. The lefty tied a season-high mark with six innings pitched, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out a career-high 11 batters, also a season-high mark for Senators pitching.
It's the second time this season Clemmey's tossed six innings. Both performances have come against the RubberDucks.
Akron scored the lone run of the game on back-to-back doubles in the fourth from Wuilfredo Antunez and Alfonsin Rosario.
In relief, LHP Jared Simpson held the RubberDucks in check with two scoreless innings.
RHP Valentin Linarez added a scoreless ninth.
At the plate, Harrisburg left a runner in scoring position in six different innings, stranding nine runners on base overall.
In the ninth, C Caleb Lomavita drew a walk to open the inning, reaching base as the tying run. After a groundout, he advanced to scoring position with only one out.
Akron's Magnus Ellerts then struck out the next two Sens hitters to strand the tying run at second and close out the 1-0 Ducks win.
The loss marks the third time Harrisburg's been shut out this season. All three shutouts have come in the last ten games.
Lomavita went 2-for-3 with a walk. OF Johnathon Thomas went 2-for-4.
The Senators aim to even the series with a win Friday night. RHP Kyle Luckham (3-2) is scheduled to deliver the first pitch at 7:00 p.m.
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