Stephen Outduels Clemmey, Ducks Top Senators, 1-0

Published on May 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Khal Stephen pitched five scoreless innings to lead the RubberDucks to a 1-0 shutout of the Harrisburg Senators in the third game of a six-game series Thursday night at FNB Field.

Turning Point

Akron broke through in the fourth inning for the game's only run against former Guardians minor league left-hander Alex Clemmey. Designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez led off with a double to right-center field and scored on center fielder Alfonsin Rosario 's RBI double to left field.

Mound Presence

Stephen worked around baserunners in four separate innings, stranding six in scoring position. He worked five innings for the sixth time in his last seven starts and struck out four. Left-hander Adam Tulloch followed with a scoreless sixth inning, inducing a key double play. Right-hander Carter Rustad added two shutout frames, getting another double play and striking out two batters. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts worked around a ninth-inning leadoff walk to close the game by striking out the final two batters. Both of his saves have come in Harrisburg this season.

Duck Tales

Akron had three hits - all doubles - with the other from catcher Cameron Barstad. The RubberDucks went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, while the Senators were 0-for-10, leaving nine on base - eight in scoring position. Rosario stole three bases to match a career high and drew two of Akron's four walks at the plate.

Notebook

Stephen has a team-high 45 strikeouts this season, ranking tied for seventh in the Eastern League with Clemmey, who struck out a career-high 11 batters in the game...Akron recorded its fifth shutout victory of the season...Shortstop José Devers was 0-for-3, ending his season-long six-game hitting streak...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 1,858.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (2-3, 4.99 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Kyle Luckham (3-2, 5.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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