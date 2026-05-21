RubberDucks Quieted in Harrisburg, 3-1

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks were held to five hits and struck out 11 times in a 3-1 loss to the Harrisburg Senators in the second game of a six-game series at FNB Field on Wednesday night.

Turning Point

Trailing, 2-0, Akron's best chance came in the sixth inning. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk, shortstop José Devers, and center fielder Jaison Chourio each had one-out singles to load the bases. First baseman Jake Fox lifted a sacrifice fly to score Knapczyk and cut the deficit to 2-1, but the RubberDucks could not push across the tying run. The RubberDucks never had the tying run in scoring position again.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Justin Campbell, making his third Double-A start, took the loss despite matching his longest career outing. He allowed two runs - the first against him in three Double-A starts - on three hits over four innings while striking out four. Right-handers Sean Matson and Jay Driver each worked two innings, though Driver allowed the eighth-inning home run to catcher Max Romero Jr.

Duck Tales

Shortstop José Devers led Akron with two hits, extending his six-game hitting streak. Fox drove in the team's lone run with a sacrifice fly and added a ninth-inning double. Akron sent only the minimum to the plate in seven of the nine innings, as Harrisburg pitchers did not yield a single walk but struck out 11.

Notebook

Chourio extended a four-game hitting streak...Romero has three of his four home runs this season against Akron...The Senators have four homers in the first two games of the week and lead the season series, 8-6...Game Time: 2:09...Attendance: 1,743.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (2-2, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Alex Clemmey (1-1, 5.34 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.